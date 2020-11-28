The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 51.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,162 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $54,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

GS traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.40. 1,050,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,515. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.07. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.