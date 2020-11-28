The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 10.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

