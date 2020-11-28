The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

