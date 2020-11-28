The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGPYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $42.00.

SGPYY opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

