The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,544,000 after buying an additional 141,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after buying an additional 133,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Southern by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,731,000 after buying an additional 533,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.66.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

