The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock Position Decreased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,104 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.35% of The St. Joe worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised The St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of The St. Joe stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

