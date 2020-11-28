The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$70.50 at Canaccord Genuity

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$64.00 to C$70.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TD. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Fundamental Research reiterated a hold rating and set a C$66.47 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$70.87.

TD opened at C$70.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$49.01 and a 52 week high of C$77.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.61.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.2999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

