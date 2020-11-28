The Voyager Token (VGX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00075170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00371300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.92 or 0.02936559 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

