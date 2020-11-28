Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $3.14. Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 47,097 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.99. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.60.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

