Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $335,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.95 on Friday, reaching $453.40. 899,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,146. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.