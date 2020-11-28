TheStreet Upgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $94.28.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $33,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.