Theta Fuel Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.99 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $48.19 million and $2.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001192 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

