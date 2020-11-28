Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Cut to Hold at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Shares of TPDKY stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.