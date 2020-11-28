Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.13

Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and traded as high as $19.25. Totally plc (TLY.L) shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 453,481 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The company has a market cap of $28.47 million and a PE ratio of -95.00.

In other Totally plc (TLY.L) news, insider Michael (Mike) Rogers purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($9,406.85).

Totally plc (TLY.L) Company Profile (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

