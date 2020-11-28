Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Trimmed by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 104,282 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.74% of Trimble worth $89,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Trimble stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.45. 562,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,765.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,843. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

