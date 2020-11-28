Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 104,282 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.74% of Trimble worth $89,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Trimble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Trimble by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Trimble by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Trimble stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.45. 562,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,765.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,843. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

