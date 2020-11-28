Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. TheStreet raised Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

TBK stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,396. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 39.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 590,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 168,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

