TRON (TRX) Market Cap Hits $2.17 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $1.03 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000476 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

