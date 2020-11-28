Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) a C$50.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.29.

TSE:ENB opened at C$41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion and a PE ratio of 43.43. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s payout ratio is 330.00%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

