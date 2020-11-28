Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1178 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $5.08 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

