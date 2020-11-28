Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $19.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,681,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 69,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,263,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 717,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRQ traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 261,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,923. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.98. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

