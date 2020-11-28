Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at SVB Leerink

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Twist Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.25.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.42. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paula Green sold 26,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,710,229.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,043.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $6,088,355.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,117,458.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,209 shares of company stock worth $15,619,392 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,988 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,325.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 328,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 305,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,699,000 after buying an additional 263,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 75.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after buying an additional 239,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

