Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.59.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 46.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

