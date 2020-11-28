Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,806,000 after purchasing an additional 308,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,877,000 after buying an additional 214,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,275,000 after buying an additional 343,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 991,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 107,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.09.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 1,329,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,471. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.