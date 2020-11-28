U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on USAU. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

USAU stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

