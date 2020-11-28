UBS Group Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €81.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.82 ($82.14).

Shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €70.10 ($82.47) on Wednesday. KION GROUP AG has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.19.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

