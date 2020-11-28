UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after acquiring an additional 209,673 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in UBS Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,152,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 230,451 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

