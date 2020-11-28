UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VAT Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

VACNY stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

