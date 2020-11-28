UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 229.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,678 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at $55,821,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at $52,816,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $37.43 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

