UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 23.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

