UBS Oconnor LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,590 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Medallia during the second quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,603,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 54,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 789.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,037,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 921,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,141 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $64,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,613.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 12,842 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $376,142.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 761,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,563,873.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.71. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

