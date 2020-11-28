UBS Oconnor LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

