UBS Oconnor LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Booking by 52.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,822.69.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,052.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,128.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,839.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,739.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

