UBS Oconnor LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 43.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

