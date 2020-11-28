UBS Oconnor LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 76.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

