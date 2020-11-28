UBS Oconnor LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apache by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,543,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,902,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 175,071 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Apache by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of APA stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

