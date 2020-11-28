UBS Oconnor LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 700.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,113 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 346,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,177 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $6.35 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

