UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schrödinger by 125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ramy Farid sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $7,137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,448,563 shares of company stock valued at $307,322,984 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

