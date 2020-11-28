UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.11% of Cardlytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $119.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $157,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,167.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,246 shares of company stock worth $6,868,506. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.