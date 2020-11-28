UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $976,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 128,609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

