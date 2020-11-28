UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.