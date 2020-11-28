UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

STOR opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

