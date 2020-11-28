UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.62.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.60. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

