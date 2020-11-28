UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 12,500 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,239 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,758,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

