UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Univar Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 36.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2,097.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $558,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNVR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

UNVR opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

