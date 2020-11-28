UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 52.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,114 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $99,521,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,185,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $1,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,027.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,202 shares of company stock worth $7,348,251 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $27.18 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). Analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

