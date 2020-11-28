UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Itron’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $45,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,479. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

