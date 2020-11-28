UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 20,562 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,562 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of INVH opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

