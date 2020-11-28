UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 87,500 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 65,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,527 shares of company stock valued at $14,212,922. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

