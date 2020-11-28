UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 5.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Adient by 7.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Adient by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth about $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.16. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

